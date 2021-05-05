Brighton & Hove Albion's transfer business since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017 has varied in success.

Whilst the Seagulls have managed to secure the services of a number of quality players in recent years, they do not always get their recruitment spot on as seen by the decision to splash the cash on Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jurgen Locadia.

In what has otherwise been a relatively uninspiring season for Brighton in the top-flight, the likes of Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma have managed to deliver impressive displays for Graham Potter's side.

Whilst Trossard has been directly involved in nine goals for the Seagulls, Bissouma is currently averaging the second-highest WhoScored match rating (6.98) at the club.

Given that both of these players were signed for relatively modest fees by Brighton, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they are able to draft in some more hidden gems this summer.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, we have decided to make a quiz based around 15 of the Seagulls' current players in which you have to match up the star with the club that they were signed from.

Fancy testing out your Brighton knowledge?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 Which club did Brighton sign Tariq Lamptey from? Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City Manchester United

News Now - Sport News