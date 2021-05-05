Chelsea have one foot in the 2020/21 Champions League final.

After a spirited performance in Madrid last week that earned the Blues a 1-1 draw, Thomas Tuchel's side struck first in the second leg of their semi-final tie versus Real Madrid.

A marauding run from N'Golo Kante kickstarted the attacking move for Chelsea, with the Frenchman then finding Kai Havertz in space on the edge of the box.

Havertz's delightful chipped effort ended up striking the bar, but his countryman Timo Werner was on hand to follow up and score the easiest goal of his career.

Even Werner, who's been regularly mocked for his lack of composure in front of goal this season, couldn't miss a header from two yards out...

Video

A sitter like that in a Champions League semi-final? The stuff of dreams for a striker.

Werner actually had a goal disallowed earlier in the game, the German needlessly straying offside before firing the ball home from Ben Chilwell's cross.

It was without question poor play from Werner, but he scored a crucial goal shortly after and what is more, his stats for Chelsea this season are pretty impressive.

In his 47 appearances in all competitions with the west London outfit in 2020/21, the German international has scored 12 goals and produced 13 assists.

He's averaging a goal contribution every other game, a very decent record for a player who is still adapting to a new country and league.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News