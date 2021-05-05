Everton transfers: Ancelotti keen on 9-goal Premier League star

Everton are considering making a move for Tottenham winger Gareth Bale this summer, according to El Chiringuito TV.

What's the latest news involving Gareth Bale?

The Welsh forward is currently on loan at Spurs, and the north London club are believed to have first refusal on whether they want to extend his stay beyond this season, or if they will send him back to Real Madrid where he still has a year left on his contract.

However, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has worked with Bale before when the pair were united in the Spanish capital, and he is reportedly keen on bringing the 31-year-old over to Merseyside.

What are Bale's stats this season?

Bale has endured a stop-start campaign back at Tottenham. He has only appeared in 16 league matches this season, and appeared to be largely out of favour for much of Jose Mourinho's time at the club.

He has shown moments of class, though. Despite his lack of game time, he has still managed to score nine top-flight goals, ranking him third amongst his teammates behind Harry Kane (21) and Son Heung-min (16).

His latest outing showed why Spurs brought him back to the club, as he bagged a hat-trick against Sheffield United in a 4-0 win.

Did Bale and Ancelotti work well together before?

Indeed they did.

Ancelotti was at the helm when Bale joined Real back in 2013. Although the side missed out on the title that year, Bale was in top form, registering 15 goals and 13 assists in 27 league matches.

He was also at the top of his game in the Champions League, netting six goals during Real's run to the final, and then scoring in the showpiece event against Atletico Madrid as Ancelotti's team triumphed 4-1 to secure a 10th European Cup for the Spanish giants.

Should Brands back Ancelotti and go after Bale?

Everton's transfer policy seems to be taking a worrying turn at the moment, and it is time for their director of football, Marcel Brands, to recognise this and act.

In recent days they have been linked with Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Aguero, two attackers who have previously shone in the Premier League, but their best days seem to be behind them. Bale is another player who could fall into this category.

The 90-cap international has proven his quality over the years, winning four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles at Real. Yet he will turn 32 this summer, and does not appear to be the force he once was.

Everton should be looking to put together a side that can take them forwards in the future. Right now, they are in danger of building a team for the past, and Brands cannot allow that to happen.

