Chelsea will play Manchester City in an all-English 2020/21 Champions League final.

The Blues secured their place in club football's biggest fixture on Wednesday evening, beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

Werner's first half goal put Thomas Tuchel's side in the driving seat during a game where they were totally dominant, yet incredibly wasteful.

Mount, Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante were all guilty of missing easy chances on the counter in the second half.

Thankfully for Chelsea, Real Madrid could not make the most of the hosts' lack of composure in front of goal, with Edouard Mendy enjoying a fairly easy night between the posts.

The Senegalese was impressive when called upon, though, producing a wonderful diving save to bat away Karim Benzema's powerful long-range effort in the first half.

Mount made absolutely certain that Los Blancos would not benefit from Chelsea's missed chances by firing home from close range in the 85th-minute to seal a deserved victory.

Mount's goal

Christian Pulisic found the in-form Englishman in the box and he simply couldn't miss this time around, the goal sparking wild celebrations among the Chelsea players and in the dugout.

All in all, it was yet another top performance by Tuchel's side, the latest reminder that they're going to be challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Kante was the best player on the park for the second week in a row against Real Madrid, proving once again that he is one of the greatest midfielders in history.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro couldn't lay a glove on the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge, with Kante displaying his undeniable quality going forward.

Manchester City, beware...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 15 Who is this former Chelsea player? Papy Djilobodji Ramires Christian Atsu Michael Hector

News Now - Sport News