Real Madrid are officially out of the 2020/21 Champions League.

Los Blancos were defeated 2-0 by Chelsea in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday evening, Timo Werner and Mason Mount grabbing the goals for the Blues.

It was a dominant display by Thomas Tuchel's side, with Real Madrid second best for pretty much the entirety of the game.

The Spanish side just couldn't create enough meaningful chances and much of that was down to Eden Hazard's poor performance on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Hazard was fairly woeful during his 89 minutes on the pitch, failing to inject any ingenuity into Real Madrid's play or trouble the Chelsea defence with his dribbling ability.

The Belgian's move to Real Madrid has been a bit of a disaster so far and footage of the 30-year-old's reaction to losing the Champions League semi-final will only anger the club's passionate fans further.

After the full-time whistle had been blown, Hazard re-entered the pitch and decided to have a laugh with Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kurt Zouma in front of the television cameras.

This really isn't a good look, Eden...

Save that kind of thing for inside the dressing room!

We're not saying Hazard has to be hostile towards the Chelsea duo, far from it. But laughing and joking around after being eliminated from the Champions League? It's not on really and the Belgian superstar should know better.

Real Madrid fans have every right to be rather annoyed with Hazard's unnecessary actions and he may soon find that it's not easy to get back into their good books.

Gareth Bale found that out the hard way during his time in Madrid, as have various other world-class players who have donned the famous white shirt down the years.

