Tottenham's next manager: Spurs contact former Premier League boss

Tottenham have made contact with Antonio Conte about taking over as their new manager next season, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Inter.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

Spurs' search for their next manager remains a hot topic, and some intriguing developments have been reported recently.

It has been claimed that the north London club have made an approach for Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini, who led his side to the Champions League quarter-finals last year. Fulham's Scott Parker is also in the mix, with Daniel Levy supposedly a big fan of the 40-year-old.

Now, Conte has emerged as a candidate, and Tottenham have already reached out to him to gauge his interest in the job.

What is Antonio Conte's win rate at Inter?

Conte is approaching a century of games in charge of Inter, and it has been a largely successful period for the club. In his maiden season at the helm, Conte's Inter fell just a single point short of champions Juventus in the title race.

However, they have gone one step further this year, wrapping up the championship with four games still to play. The Nerazzurri have lost just two league matches all season.

In his 98 games at Inter, Conte has led the side to 61 victories, and they have been defeated on only 14 occasions in all competitions.

Could Conte be tempted to leave Inter this summer?

At the moment, it seems likely that he will stay in Milan.

However, things can change quickly in football. Last summer, Conte was reportedly on the brink of leaving Inter after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla, which confirmed another trophyless season for the club. He agreed to stay for another year in the end, though.

Having led Inter to their first title in 11 years, Conte is expected to remain at the club, but he has not confirmed this.

As quoted by beIN Sports, he recently said: "Let's enjoy this moment, there will be time to talk together, with the president [Steven Zhang] and the directors, to choose the best path for Inter."

This appears to have left the door ajar for Spurs to make their move.

Is Conte the ideal replacement for Mourinho?

He's cleaned up Mourinho's mess before.

In 2016, Conte was appointed Chelsea manager a matter of months after the Portuguese coach had left the side in tatters. Following their title win in 2014/15, the Blues had fallen apart under Mourinho, who was sacked in December 2015. Chelsea would go on to finish the campaign in 10th place.

Conte came in and made an instant impact, leading the side to their fifth Premier League title in his first season.

This time, Mourinho has not left Spurs as badly placed, with the team still on track to secure a place in Europe for next year. This suggests that there is still plenty for Conte to work with.

He may relish the challenge of lifting Spurs from their current slump, back into the top four and beyond, outdoing Mourinho once more and proving that he is one of the finest managers of his generation.

