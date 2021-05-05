Arsenal latest rumours: Mikel Arteta stance revealed with Kroenke ready for transfer action

Mikel Arteta is safe in his job as Arsenal manager and could be in line for extra transfer funds this summer, according to EuroSport.

What are the latest rumours involving Arsenal?

The print edition of The Sunday People (page 59) suggested the Spaniard's future was in doubt, while Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web claimed back in April that he could be sacked should Arsenal fail to win the Europa League.

Jack Grealish to Arsenal COULD happen - find out how from Eduardo Hagn and The Football Terrace

However, the EuroSport report suggests that owner Stan Kroenke is prepared to dig into his own pocket this summer in order to try and appease supporters, with many protesting against the club's KSE ownership following the botched attempts to join the controversial European Super League.

Despite a disappointing season, Arteta has reportedly been assured that he is safe in his position as the club look to build.

Who has been linked?

That Sunday People report claimed the North London giants were in pole position to land Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer, while football.london recently suggested the club were keen to strengthen a number of positions.

Indeed, their report revealed Arsenal were drawing up targets for a goalkeeper, both a left-back and a right-back, as well as in attacking midfield.

Who could leave Arsenal this summer?

CBS recently suggested veteran defender David Luiz could move across the pond at the end of his contract this summer and join a club in the MLS while fellow defender Hector Bellerin has been linked (via 90 Min) with an exit should Paris Saint-Germain return with an offer that meets their valuation.

Are Arsenal right to keep Arteta?

Clearly, this has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the club but it's important to remember Arteta managed to win the FA Cup and the Charity Shield during his first few months in charge, while also developing young players such as Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

Having overseen a clearout in January with the highly-paid Mesut Ozil finally shifted off of the wage bill, affording Arteta the chance to make a real fist of moulding this team into his image this summer would surely be more conducive to actually building something substantial at the Emirates Stadium.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Arsenal won? 12 13 14 11

What has Arteta said about his Arsenal future?

Back in March, the 39-year-old made some bullish claims about the future of his Arsenal project.

“We have created a really strong group, a really strong bond with our players, our fans and our staff, and that is going to pay some big [dividends] in the future when everything comes back to normality and we are able to work with some stability,” he said (via The Guardian).

“I think this project is going to go ‘bang’. Sometimes it is difficult to see the moment now but I’m sure where we are going.”

News Now - Sport News