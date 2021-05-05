Man Utd latest rumours: Glazer's viewpoint revealed weeks after Fernandes claim

The Glazer family are prepared to spend big this summer in an attempt to appease the Manchester United supporters who are protesting against their ownership, according to journalist Ian McGarry.

What are the latest Man Utd rumours?

Considering the level of vitriol directed towards the American owners following the botched attempts to join the widely hated European Super League, fans have been calling for the Glazers to leave.

Still, to suggest the protests have only come as a result of the ESL plans would be wrong. Indeed, swathes of supporters have been against the Glazers since their arrival in 2005 and, even during their successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson, they have been universally unpopular at Old Trafford.

Though it seems unlikely they would be willing to sell the club, McGarry told The Transfer Window Podcast a major signing could be made in order to try and please supporters.

What did McGarry say?

Speaking to Duncan Castles, he revealed that big money could be spent.

"It is our information that the Glazers are remaining very recalcitrant regarding the fan protests and any attempt to sell the club or indeed move to any model of ownership which includes fans," he said from the 1:20 mark onwards.

"We've been told that they will attempt to appease fan protests and fan discontent with a marquee signing this summer."

Who could Man Utd sign this summer?

Big moves for Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have been mooted though it's unclear as to what role Edinson Cavani could play there.

Indeed, the veteran forward had been expected to leave Old Trafford this summer despite a successful maiden campaign in English football, though recent reports (via BBC Sport) have suggested he's willing to extend his stay.

Should he be available next season, perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not need to move for a central striker, with Jadon Sancho also linked to the club.

Would that strategy work?

That seems hugely unlikely.

Such is the level of discontent with the United ownership, it's hard to see any one signing changing the perception of the family.

Interestingly, however, the same podcast last week claimed star man Bruno Fernandes was waiting to see what United did with the squad before committing his future to the club, so perhaps a major money addition would help keep the Portuguese happy.

What has Gary Neville said about the Glazer family?

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, the Old Trafford legend called for his former employers to move on.

This is a consequence of the Manchester United owners' actions two weeks ago," he said (via Sky News).

"There is a general distrust and dislike of the owners, but they weren't protesting two or three weeks ago.

"The Glazer family are struggling to meet the financial requirements at this club and the fans are saying that their time is up.

"My view is quite simply that they're going to make a fortune if they sell the club and if they were to put it up for sale now I think the time would be right, and it would be the honourable thing to do."

