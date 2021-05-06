Chelsea will face Manchester City in the 2020-21 Champions League final after defeating Real Madrid over two legs.

The Blues followed up last week’s 1-1 draw in Madrid with an impressive 2-0 victory over Zinedine Zidane’s side at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Timo Werner headed Chelsea in front midway through the first half before Mason Mount, who joined the club when he was six years old, made it 2-0 with five minutes left on the clock.

"They deserve to win,” Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in January told BT Sport. “First off, it's difficult because Real had a lot of possession and they made us suffer, but we were dangerous with counter-attacks and never lost the hunger, never lost their desire to defend.

"Second half was even better, the structure to defend and in the second half, we could've scored much earlier. It's a fantastic achievement and big congratulations to the team.

"Real Madrid are always dangerous, they can turn nothing into goals. So, to hang in there, even when you have chances and miss them, they never lost concentration, focus, and a positive energy on the pitch. This was a huge performance.

"I'm very happy we've achieved this. I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to live my life in football and this passion as a profession. So grateful to do it on this level and to get to another final, I'm very grateful for that."

This is the first time Chelsea have reached the Champions League final since 2012 when the west London outfit lifted the European Cup for the first time after defeating Bayern Munich.

Scenes inside Chelsea dressing room

And there were jubilant scenes, both inside and outside Stamford Bridge, after the final whistle.

Edouard Mendy posted a photo of the Chelsea players all going crazy inside the home dressing room…

Kante mobbed by fans as he drove home

Outside the stadium, meanwhile, fans were filmed going mad when Man of the Match N’Golo Kante was spotted driving home through the crowds in his famous white Mini Cooper.

The Frenchman has won the lot in recent years - including two Premier League titles and the World Cup - and yet he’s still driving around in the same old second-half Mini Cooper - what a guy!

The only major trophy Kante is yet to win is the Champions League, but you wouldn’t bet against him inspiring Chelsea to glory in Istanbul later this month.

