"In my 15 years playing football, I never lost sleep," Toni Kroos admitted before Real Madrid’s semi-final second leg against Chelsea. "They showed in Madrid that they play as a team. They have a German coach so that doesn't surprise me. They defend well and have pace up front, those are their strengths."

However, perhaps Kroos should have been thinking about the opposition a bit more than he did ahead of his trip to Stamford Bridge.

Kroos’ side were absolutely blown away by Chelsea on Wednesday night and could consider themselves extremely fortunate only to have lost 2-0.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed a 3-1 aggregate win to set up an all-English final against Manchester City at the Ataturk Stadium on May 29.

An ageing Real side simply couldn’t deal with the energy and pace of Chelsea as they created chance after chance.

And after the match, one of the goalscorers had a little message for Kroos.

Mount’s goal with five minutes remaining ended the tie once for all and he was asked about Kroos’ comments during his post-match interview.

To which the midfielder responded: "I saw one of their players say before that he doesn't lose sleep over individuals," Mount told CBS Sports.

"But as a team, they need to lose sleep over us as a team. We give so much, we defend for our lives.

"You saw that in not many chances that we gave away. We are solid and we need to keep that going."

That perhaps sums up Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

They may not have all of the best players in the world but put them all together and they have a quite incredible squad.

It’s got incredible depth too. Olivier Giroud, Reece James, Christian Pulisic and Hackim Ziyech all came off the bench during the second leg against Real, while the likes of Tammy Abraham, Marcos Alonso, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kurt Zouma were unused substitutes.

The entire squad will have a part to play if they’re to overcome Manchester City in the final later this month.

