N'Golo Kante seems to be getting better with age.

The 30-year-old superstar turned in a wonderful display last week in a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

On Wednesday evening, the Chelsea fan favourite topped that performance in the second leg of the team's Champions League semi-final tie against Los Blancos.

Kante was at his brilliant best once again in a 2-0 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with the tireless midfielder played a key role in both goals - which were scored by Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

The Frenchman is rightly praised to the rafters for his defensive nous and incredible stamina, but he's also world-class in the final third these days.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro just could not live with Kante's penetrative runs from deep, while Real Madrid's attack-minded players had to live off scraps due to the Chelsea man's presence.

It was yet another complete midfield performance by a player who will righty go down as one of the finest to have kicked a football.

You can enjoy Kante's individual highlights from the second leg against Real Madrid in all their glory in the video below.

Kante's magical highlights vs Real Madrid

What. A. Player.

Per CBS Sports, Chelsea's energetic midfield maestro created three chances during the game, the most by any player on the pitch - and that includes Mount and Kai Havertz, who are creative players by trade.

What makes that offensive stat even more impressive is the fact that he also won 100% of his aerial duels, made four interceptions and completed two ball recoveries.

Talk about doing it all, eh? Manchester City will certainly have to some serious homework on Kante before the Champions League final on May 29th.

Prior to kick-off at Stamford Bridge, Kante's former teammate Cesc Fabregas predicted that the Frenchman would be the key to winning the game against Real Madrid.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Fabregas posted on Twitter: “My man of the match prediction is N’Golo Kante. He played very well in the first leg and is a world class player.

“His energy in midfield will be key to winning the game for Chelsea.”

Well played, Cesc.

