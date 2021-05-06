Randy Orton and Riddle are the most unlikely of duos in WWE.

Comically known as R-K-Bro, the pair have been working together as a tag team following WrestleMania 37.

They have worked - and won - two matches in the last two weeks on RAW, beating teams of Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin and Elias & Jaxson Ryker.

Orton and Riddle's partnership would have been unimaginable mere months ago, but whoever decided to put them together backstage deserves serious praise.

Together, the pair are absolute comedy gold - and they work so well in the ring too.

So what's going to happen to R-K-Bro? Well, according to a report from PWInsider, this is only the beginning.

The website suggests that Orton and Riddle will be getting a 'sizable push' in WWE as officials want to keep the unlikely duo together.

Their alliance is not expected to be a short-term deal and a run with the RAW Tag Team Championships is likely in future.

WWE are also said to be releasing R-K-Bro merchandise soon, and that will no doubt be incredibly popular amongst fans.

So it looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Orton and Riddle together, and that's absolutely fine with us.

They even have the backing of one WWE Hall of Famer too. During this week's episode of RAW, Mick Foley tweeted to compare R-K-Bro to the Rock n’ Sock Connection.

That team, of course, was the legendary duo of himself and The Rock, who won the WWF Tag Team Championships three times.

"I think #RKBro has a little of that #RockAndSock feel. I LIKE IT!" Foley tweeted.

Yep, it's fair to say Orton and Riddle's pairing is going down very well, and it sounds like WWE have big plans for the pair.

AJ Styles and Omos - who won the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania - better watch out.

