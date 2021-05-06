Real Madrid were unrecognisable in the semi-final second leg defeat to Chelsea.

At this stage of the competition, you expect Los Blancos to come into their own. They’ve got all the experience and know-how to win Europe’s elite competition even if they haven’t got the strongest squad.

But Zinedine Zidane’s side were lucky to come away with just a 2-0 defeat.

Chelsea missed chance after chance to put the tie to bed long before Mason Mount did just that with five minutes remaining. A decent Real side would have punished them. This Real side didn’t even look like scoring.

This is an ageing Real Madrid side with 33-year-old Karim Benzema leading the line, 35-year-old Luka Modric in midfield and 35-year-old Sergio Ramos at the back.

They were relying on £150 million signing Eden Hazard to replicate the form he had previous shown at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard enjoyed seven incredible seasons at Chelsea and Zidane would have been hoping west London would have brought out the very best in the Belgian.

However, Hazard was anonymous during his 89 minutes on the pitch as Real lost 3-1 on aggregate.

As the beaten players either slumped to the turf or trudged down the tunnel, Hazard made his way onto the pitch and was seen laughing with Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kurt Zouma.

Hazard seen laughing with Mendy and Zouma

Yeah, that’s not a good look after you’ve just lost a Champions League semi-final.

As you can imagine, it didn’t go down well in Spain.

And the best reaction came from TV show El Chiringuito - and it was quite incredible.

A panning camera shot from Hazard to presenter Josep Pedrerol, dramatic music, rubbing of the hands, a long pause before he goes on a rant in Spanish about the player’s actions.

El Chiringuito's reaction to Hazard laughing

Amazing.

While we’re not fluent in Spanish and can’t exactly work out what he’s saying, it’s clear that he’s absolutely fuming.

And football fans are now fearing for Hazard’s life after seeing the reaction on Spanish TV.

Check out the best reaction:

After the match, Zidane insisted that Hazard needs a run of matches to regain his finest form.

"Eden has to play," Zidane said. "He has to regain his confidence, little by little, by playing."

Some Real fans may not want to see him playing for the club again.

