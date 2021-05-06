Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has said that he'd be surprised to see Mercedes switch Valtteri Bottas with George Russell in the middle of the season, after a recent report claimed the Silver Arrows were considering such a move.

Russell and Bottas came together at Imola in a huge shunt and that has only generated further speculation and rumour around the Briton succeeding the Finn at Mercedes in the future, with 2022 touted by many as the time where we could see such a change.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week, though, that the Mercedes team - as per an inside source - were considering bringing George in before the end of this campaign to replace Valtteri.

Red Bull, of course, have been no strangers to making such decisions in the recent past - just ask the likes of Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly - but Horner, a man who took part in making such decisions, does not expect the Silver Arrows to be making a similar call with him backing the job Bottas does for the team.

“Valtteri has demonstrated he can drive the car very quickly," Horner said via The Independent.

“Circumstances are always going to happen so let’s see how things pan out, but Valtteri has done a great job for Mercedes over the last few years.

“I would be surprised if they did switch Valtteri and George around mid-season.”

Of course, such rumours of a changearound are always going to rear their head when you look at this particular situation but it is, as Horner says, hard to see Mercedes making such a call.

Bottas might not challenge for the Drivers' title again this season but he is still quick enough to score regular podiums for the team and the harmony in the Mercedes garage is something that Toto Wolff will not want to put at risk midway through a season, especially with Red Bull hot on their heels this year in the Constructors' standings.

Russell may well become a Mercedes driver in his career but it'll surely be 2022 at the very earliest that he does that.

