Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has taken to social media platform Instagram to hit back at 'worried' fight fans, claiming he could rake in $100million for fighting YouTuber-come-boxer Logan Paul - far more than he could earn vs a genuine fighter.

The cash-flush Mayweather and Paul were originally scheduled to throw down on February 22 earlier this year, but the bout had to be rescheduled for June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida.

This was due to Mayweather's camp having concerns about the low number of PPV pre-purchases and the ongoing stadium ban for fans, as a result of America's COVID-19 restrictions.

The delay is unlike to have worried Mayweather much; the undefeated fighter hasn’t laced up his gloves in approaching three years now.

After scoring a TKO finish of UFC star Conor McGregor in their fight in 2017, Mayweather, who retired with an unbeaten and unrivalled 50-0 record, was last seen in the ring when he took on Japanese up-and-coming kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition fight in 2018.

Floyd arrived nine hours late to the fight, but still KOd his opponent and actually made him cry in the ring!

Paul, on the other hand, fought British YouTuber KSI twice, but drew the first fight and lost the most recent 2020 bout via the judges' scorecards...

In theory, this fight should never take place.

But, then again, Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul did recently do away with the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren, scoring a KO win last month, so who knows anything anymore?

Regardless, Mayweather, a former five-weight world champion, explained his decision to accept the fight with Paul in a recent edition of the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast, stating: “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures $100million or more.

$35million for 12 rounds or $100million for six rounds – big difference.

Not long after the interview was conducted, Mayweather uploaded a new training video, in which he can be seen working out on the heavy bag whilst having money poured all over him.

The accompanying caption stated: “They’re worried about the legacy; I’m worried about the currency.”

It's hard to argue that Floyd shouldn't be allowed to go after the American dream and make bank by doing away with a relative boxing novice.

But let's hope he takes the challenge of Logan Paul slightly more seriously than Ben Askren did his brother - the MMA world is still recovering from that shocking KO and it's not something boxing fans will want to deal with.

