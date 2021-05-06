Last week, Thiago Silva's wife went viral for her reaction to Timo Werner's miss versus Real Madrid.

"This is karma, guys. Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name?" Belle Silva said in a video posted to social media.

She also added in a second piece of footage: "We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don’t want to score, I don’t know why they don’t score."

Belle was not happy with Werner, but the German international made up for his horror miss in Valdebebas by scoring Chelsea's opener against Real Madrid in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old headed into an empty net from close range, a goal that helped send the Blues to their first Champions League final since 2012.

It was arguably the biggest goal of his career so far and Werner's strike at Stamford Bridge also turned Belle from a hater into an admirer.

Silva's wife said in a new video posted to social media: "Werner, very good. That’s what I’m talking about.

"You know how to score a goal. You’re the best, my friend! Love you!"

Well, her tone changed dramatically in the space of eight days.

To be honest, it's quite nice to see Werner getting some recognition during what's been a tough first season at Chelsea for the former RB Leizpig man.

He's been criticised for his plethora of misses pretty much on a daily basis, but Werner's debut campaign with the Blues has actually been far from a disaster overall.

In 47 games across all competitions in 2020/21, the lightning-quick forward has scored 12 goals and contributed 13 assists.

Those numbers are pretty impressive and while he's far from the finished article at Chelsea, the signs are looking promising.

Next season, Werner may very well take the Premier League by storm.

