Tottenham's next manager: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Spurs' situation with European pair

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Tottenham's reported pursuits of Maurizio Sarri and Gian Piero Gasperini, as Spurs' search for a new manager goes on.

What have reports said about Spurs hiring Sarri or Gasperini?

A recent report stated that Tottenham had started negotiations with Sarri shortly after they sacked Jose Mourinho, suggesting that they have been in discussions with the former Chelsea and Juventus boss for the last couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be an admirer of Gasperini's attacking style of play at Atalanta, and is eager to speak to the 63-year-old about the manager's position at the north London club.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tottenham's manager search?

However, Romano paints a different picture.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, he claimed that Tottenham had not reached out to Sarri or Gasperini yet, and were instead focusing on exploring their other options for the moment.

Romano said: "As of today, no contact between Maurizio Sarri and Tottenham. He is not the first on the list, but at the moment there is no contact between Sarri and Tottenham. And I’m told the same at the moment also with Gian Piero Gasperini.

"I have been told there is nothing advanced or serious so they have other candidates for the job, but Italians like Sarri or Gasperini at the moment have had no serious or advanced contact with Tottenham."

What are Sarri and Gasperini's win rates?

Sarri's last two jobs have seen him last just a single season at both Chelsea and Juventus. Still, he won silverware at both clubs, and his win percentages have been relatively impressive.

When managing the Blues, he won 40 of his 63 games in charge, giving him a win percentage of 63%. He followed that up by winning 34 of 51 matches at Juventus, meaning he won 67% of his games at the helm.

Gasperini's stint at Atalanta has lasted a lot longer, with the veteran coach approaching five years in Bergamo. He has led the club to a Champions League quarter-final and two Coppa Italia finals, the second of which will be played later this month.

He has won 124 of his 234 games in the dugout - a win percentage of 53%.

Should Spurs approach Sarri or Gasperini?

Sarri and Gasperini both seem to be intriguing options for Spurs.

They may be understandably cautious when it comes to making a move for Sarri given their recent record with former Chelsea managers. Neither Andre Villas-Boas nor Mourinho made it past 18 months at Tottenham.

Yet Sarri has won trophies in his last two seasons as a manager and seems to have found the magic touch. He is also known for playing an exciting brand of football, as shown when he coached Napoli, something which could appeal to Levy.

Gasperini may be an even better alternative, though. He has worked miracles at Atalanta, taking them from being a bottom half side to mixing it with Europe's elite in the Champions League.

He has made the team a joy to watch - they netted 98 goals in the league last term - and it would be fascinating to see what he could do if he were handed the opportunity to coach Harry Kane and co. next season.

