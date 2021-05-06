Bobby Lashley is currently dominating on RAW.

The All Mighty captured the WWE Championship from The Miz back in March and has since gone on to defend it on two occasions.

He first beat 'The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE' after granting him a re-match, before more notably defending against Drew McIntyre in the opening bout of WrestleMania 37.

Lashley defeated both men with his Hurt Lock submission, proving his dominance over the entire roster.

Is there anyone in WWE that can dethrone the All Mighty right now? Well, the man himself is pretty confident there isn't, judging by his recent social media activity.

On Wednesday, Lashley shared a photo of himself meeting up with Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista.

He even went as far as promising his friend - known as Batista during his famous run in WWE - a title shot should he ever return to sports entertainment.

"So good seeing my good friend @davebautista," Lashley captioned his Instagram post.

"And Yes I will give you a title shot if you ever return! Nevertheless Congrats on all your successes brotha."

Could a shot at the WWE Championship tempt Batista back to WWE? You never know!

But Braun Strowman and McIntyre will probably have something to say about Bobby handing out title shots to his Hollywood friends.

The pair will have the chance to dethrone the WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash, when he puts the belt on the line in a Triple Threat match.

It's going to be a bout that sees three absolute behemoths clash and tensions have already boiled over on RAW.

In the main event this past Monday, Strowman and Lashley went to war, only for McIntyre to interfere in the match and take both of his adversaries to Claymore Country.

Lashley better be fully focused on his defence at WrestleMania Backlash, otherwise, he might not be around long enough to hand out title shots to Hollywood superstars.

