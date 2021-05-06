Tottenham's next manager: Levy considering bringing back ex-star

Tottenham are stepping up their interest in making Scott Parker their next manager, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho just over two weeks ago, and it did not take long for the Portuguese coach to find his next role - it was confirmed yesterday that Mourinho will be Roma's manager next season.

Tottenham's search for Mourinho's replacement goes on, though. The club have been linked with placing an experienced coach in charge, as Rafael Benitez, Ralf Rangnick and Massimiliano Allegri are said to be in the frame for the position. Brighton boss Graham Potter is also reportedly going to be recommended to Daniel Levy if Spurs decide to opt for a young, forward-thinking manager.

Parker is in the mix as well, with it being claimed that Levy is a big admirer of the 40-year-old. The north London club are believed to have already made moves behind the scenes to check on Parker's availability for the vacant role when the season concludes.

This Spurs fan wants a relegation battler to replace Jose Mourinho - hear more on The Football Terrace...

How many appearances did Parker make for Tottenham?

Levy may "think the world of" Parker now, but that has not always been the case.

Back in 2011, Spurs signed Parker from West Ham when Harry Redknapp was at the helm at White Hart Lane. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2013, Redknapp admits that Levy was far from keen on the club getting Parker at the time.

Redknapp said: "People think Daniel Levy and I were always clashing over players, but it wasn’t like that.

"Yes, he has his own views, but he never signed a player who wasn’t run by me first.

"He didn’t always fancy some of my choices, such as Scott Parker or Younes Kaboul, but I got most of them."

Redknapp will be glad that he got his way in the end, as Parker went on to become a regular in the team, making 63 appearances across his two seasons at Spurs.

What is Parker's win rate at Fulham?

Parker's time at Fulham has been a rollercoaster ride.

Having taken over in February 2019, he was unable to save them from relegation in his opening months at Craven Cottage, but brought them straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking via the play-offs.

Back in the top-flight, Fulham have struggled this season, spending the majority of the campaign in the bottom three. They are currently nine points adrift of safety, and look set to drop back down to the Championship.

Overall, he has managed the west London side for 101 matches, winning 37 of them.

1 of 15 Which Tottenham manager signed Luka Modric? Harry Redknapp Mauricio Pochettino Andre Villas-Boas Juande Ramos

Why are Spurs considering Parker as their next manager?

It seems that there are a few factors in Parker's favour.

He started his coaching career at Spurs, working with the club's Under-18s for a year. Given that he also played for the team, it appears that he has a clear understanding of how the club operates.

He also now has Premier League experience under his belt, and although Fulham are on the brink of relegation, Parker has been relatively impressive in getting the best out of a limited squad.

His work with the side's defence has been particularly eye-catching. After conceding 10 goals in their opening three matches, Fulham have considerably improved in this department, shipping just 35 goals in their last 31 games.

Parker deserves plenty of credit for this, and if he were able to do the same at Spurs, it would make the side a formidable outfit to face given the attacking options they already have at their disposal.

News Now - Sport News