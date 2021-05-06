According to Fabrizio Romano, Jadon Sancho was keen to move to Manchester United last summer and if the Red Devils want to secure his signature in the next transfer window they will have to move quickly.

What's the latest news involving Jadon Sancho?

Based on reports from the Athletic, Sancho has a "gentleman's agreement" in place with Borussia Dortmund. Last summer the club rejected offers for the 21-year-old, but the German club settled on a decision to let him depart one year later under the right circumstances.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed the agreement in a recent statement which will have sparked the interest of a lot of Europe's biggest outfits, including Manchester United.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sancho joining Man United?

Famed football journalist Fabrizio Romano has taken to his Here We Go podcast and stated that not only has the asking price been slashed for Sancho, but the player has also retained an interest in the club with the Italian saying he would be "100% happy" with a move to the red side of Manchester.

"This year is different because Borussia Dortmund will be asking for less than €120m. [Likely] less than €100m Euros. It will be like €85m/ €90m/ €95m," said Romano. " Borussia Dortmund are open for this kind of situation and now its time to see who's going to start negotiations.

Fan Power! Financial expert tells The Football Terrace how supporters can force change at their clubs...

"No-one is officially negotiating with Borussia Dortmund, but pay attention because the timing of the deal will be key. They won't be open to negotiate for Sancho in late August in the last week. Only at the beginning of the transfer market in June or July."

Romano confirmed that last summer Sancho was prepared for a switch to United, however he suggested that a hoard of other clubs are also expected to raise their interested in an "open race" for the winger.

"For sure he was prepared to join Manchester United last summer and he was buzzing to join Manchester United," he said. "I'm sure that if they come back offering money to Borussia Dortmund and talking with Sancho, he will be 100% happy. But also other clubs were interested and are interested.

"Last summer it was United, this summer it's open race."

Will Man United try to sign Sancho again?

According to 90min, United see Sancho as an important part of their attack for the 2021/22 season alongside Edinson Cavani. The Manchester outfit are hoping they can persuade the Uruguayan to stay for another season as well as recruit the 21-year-old this summer.

In the Here We Go podcast Romano emphasised that timing is key. If United play their cards right and secure a deal early in the window, it seems difficult to believe that a player who was reportedly "buzzing" to join United wouldn't want to follow through with the move a year on.

Why could Sancho be such an important signing for United?

Despite a slow start to the season, Sancho has elevated his performances since the turn of the year and has amassed 15 goal contributions in the Bundesliga, as well as 12 goals and 18 assists across all competitions. His WhoScored rating of 7.5 is the second highest in the Dortmund squad and is only bettered by Erling Haaland.

United have struggled in the right wing spot with no natural fits for that position in their squad. It feels very much like square pegs in round holes currently. The two main candidates for the right side of the attack are Mason Greenwood, who is naturally a centre forward, and Daniel James, who prefers the left and is arguably not ready to be a starter in the side.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

Very much one of the rising stars in European football with over 100 goal involvements already for Dortmund, the English international is still just 21 years old, meaning any money spent on him this summer should prove to be a wise long-term investment.

News Now - Sport News