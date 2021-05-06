Apex Legends Season 9: Valkyrie Starter Pack Incoming

Apex Legends Season 9 is officially underway and players already have a chance of getting their hands on some unique rewards.

Typically, Respawn Entertainment have released a Starter Pack to help the gaming community get to grips with the changes and respective implementations that have been made to Apex - and Season 9 will be no exception to this rule.

We have seen several new additions to the game over the past 24 hours, most notably the inclusion of Arenas Mode has got a lot of people talking since the initial trailer was released, and brings a new element to the game that players have not seen under the Apex flag.

These packs usually contain an exclusive skin and a number of Apex Coins to assist players in receiving a cosmetic boost in exchange for real money.

Apex is still free-to-play and remains as one of the most popular battle royale games around, and has had almost overnight success since its introduction to the gaming industry in 2019.

Respawn recently announced that they amassed 100 million players during that timeframe which is an astonishing achievement - and look to build on their recent success by providing new and exciting content for those avid gamers.

Here is everything you need to know about the Legacy starter pack:

Valkyrie Starter Pack

As we saw in Season 8, Respawn released the “Mayhem” Pack on 11th February 2021 which was priced at £3.99, and came with the exclusive Rare Fuse “Ringmaster” Skin as well as 600 Apex Coins.

Season 9 and its “Legacy” Pack will be no different and will be priced at exactly the same, with an exclusive and rare “Turquoise Sun” Valkyrie Skin and 600 Apex Coins up for grabs.

Despite Season 9 already being released, players that are keen to get hold of this pack will have just a little bit longer, with its arrival scheduled for 13th May 2021.

These type of packs have been on the market in-game for some time, dating all the way back to Season 4 with the “Assimilation” Pack and gives players a discount rate on virtual currency as well as exclusive content.

Currently, 1,000 Apex Coins are priced at £7.99 so for players that are looking to save some money - this is the route to go down.

