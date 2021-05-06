Kai Havertz has finally arrived at Chelsea Football Club.

It's been a difficult first season for the German international up until now, but he's certainly stepped up in the Blues' last two outings.

Last weekend, Havertz netted both goals in the 2-0 win over London rivals Fulham in the Premier League and he then played a key role in Chelsea's victory by the same scoreline over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man didn't score against Los Blancos in the Champions League semi-final second leg, but he dropped a performance befitting of a £72 million signing.

Real Madrid just couldn't contain the German international throughout the game and it was Havertz's chipped effort that hit the bar and presented Timo Werner with a tap-in for Chelsea's first goal.

That was just one of many snippets of quality from the 21-year-old, with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand comparing the languid forward to Dimitar Berbatov while on punditry duty with BT Sport.

"He [Havertz] reminds me of Berbatov, a player I played with at Manchester United," Ferdinand said. "He’s got that lazy swagger at times and that nonchalance about him.

"The guy is just so smooth man. The game doesn’t quicken up around him. The game slows down to his pace, he gets things done. I think he will grow into a really important player for Chelsea."

Well said, Rio.

Early in the second half, Havertz could have been mistaken for Berbatov after he pulled off one of the sauciest nutmegs we've seen for some time on Toni Kroos.

Check it out for yourself below.

Stop that, Kai!

"In my 15 years playing football, I never lost sleep," Kroos boldly said before Real Madrid's defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Well, after being humiliated by Havertz in west London, the usually metronomic midfielder may be having a few sleepless nights over the next week or so.

At least Kroos will get to team up with the Chelsea man at Euro 2020 this summer, though...

