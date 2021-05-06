Cesaro secured one of the biggest wins of his WWE career at WrestleMania 37.

In what was his first singles' match on The Grandest Stage of them All, The Swiss Superman impressively defeated Seth Rollins.

Fans inside Raymond James Stadium were treated to one hell of a show too, with Cesaro bringing out his rare 'UFO' move before taking The SmackDown Savior swinging.

Rollins, though, hasn't taken that defeat lying down.

He launched a sneak attack on his adversary during the April 16 edition of SmackDown, making it clear he's not done with Cesaro just yet.

Their beef could be settled once and for all this Friday, as the pair do battle in a WrestleMania rematch on a special Throwback episode of the Blue Brand.

WWE announced last week that they are turning back the clock on SmackDown, but aside from confirming Cesaro vs Rollins, other details have been kept pretty quiet.

Cesaro to make a statement?

If The Swiss Superman can pick up another win over his rival, he could use Friday's bout as a launchpad into the main event picture.

In recent weeks, Cesaro has been in Daniel Bryan's corner, willing The Leader of the 'Yes!' Movement on against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his belt and banished Bryan from SmackDown last week.

We've not yet seen any response to that situation from Cesaro, but he could seek revenge on Reigns moving forward.

A win against Rollins would no doubt help him build some momentum if he does decide to confront the Universal Champion one day.

The SmackDown Saviour, though, will be looking to throw a spanner in the works and get some revenge after suffering defeat at The Show of Shows last month.

Don’t miss the highly anticipated WrestleMania rematch between Cesaro and Seth Rollins on a special Throwback episode of SmackDown, this Friday live to UK fans on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News