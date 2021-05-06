Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema: Who are the nominees for GMS Fans’ WSL April Player of the Month award?

Manchester City and Chelsea recently played out a thriller at the Academy Stadium, but a 2-2 draw was not enough for the home side to overtake their rivals at the top of the Women’s Super League.

Elsewhere, Arsenal took maximum points to all but assure themselves of Champions League football next season, while West Ham put in a scintillating performance away at Reading to move further away from the relegation zone.

We’ve chosen six of the best players from April and now it’s up to you to decide who is deserving of the GiveMeSport Fans’ WSL Player of the Month.

Vote for your favourite here

Martha Ellen Thomas (West Ham)

Thomas inspired the Hammers to a 5-0 victory against Reading, scoring a first-half hat-trick as Olli Harder’s side registered just their third victory of the season.

It was a near faultless performance from the striker, who had scored just one league goal prior to the match.

The 24-year-old forward signed for West Ham in 2019 from Le Havre in the French second division and has represented Scotland on six occasions.

If she continues to perform like this, more international caps will surely come soon.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Considering some labelled her a flop at the beginning of this season, Sam Kerr has proven all the doubters wrong and is now the top scorer in the Women’s Super League –– scoring 20 goals in 21 games.

Four of these strikes came in April as the Australian notched a hat-trick against Birmingham, before a thumping header against rivals Man City helped the Blues retain top spot.

With just one game left to go this season, Kerr is the favourite to secure the Golden Boot, but still faces stiff competition from Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, who is two goals behind.

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

As mentioned, Miedema is still in the running to be the league’s top scorer and has kept up her fine record this season with three goals in three appearances for the Gunners in April.

A double against Bristol City plus a typical finish at home to West Ham brought her tally this year to 18 as Arsenal strengthened their grip on the final European spot.

Miedema has now scored 60 league goals in total and leads the all-time WSL scoring charts, ahead of Ellen White in second. What’s more remarkable, is the Dutch international is still just 24-years-old.

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes hailed Berger as one of the best keepers in the world after the German produced a stunning save late on against Man City to keep the score at 2-2.

As Lauren Hemp rose highest to meet an Alex Greenwood corner, Berger showed outstanding reflexes to push the ball wide.

Having kept 11 clean sheets this season and conceded just seven goals, the 30-year-old has been an unsung hero for large parts of Chelsea’s season but is finally getting the credit she deserves.

Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal)

Nobbs’ return from injury has been pivotal in Arsenal’s resurgence and the Gunners have won every match the midfielder has started in 2021.

Two goals against Brighton took her tally this season to five and proved once again that she is one of the league’s finest players.

With the WSL celebrating its 10th anniversary last month, GiveMeSport named Nobbs in their team of the decade.

Ella Toone (Manchester United)

Man United may not have enjoyed a stellar month, but Ella Toone was still particularly impressive.

The 21-year-old has won many plaudits already and continued her good form with two goals against Spurs, to take her tally this season to eight.

With the Olympics looming this summer and the recent injury to Chloe Kelly, we could well see Toone on the plane to Tokyo.

You can vote for your winner here

News Now - Sport News