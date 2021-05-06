Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes are two of the most notorious football agents in the game.

The former is renowned for having some of world football's most coveted talents in his stable, while the latter has become an enigmatic spearhead of Wolverhampton Wanderers' ascent towards the Premier League elite since Fosun took charge of the club.

Rather paradoxically, they are prominent yet equally elusive characters, always involved in high-profile transfer dealings but seldom seen in the public eye.

That air of mystery makes them figures of keen interest for football fans, particularly during the transfer windows.

But which of the two super agents boasts the most impressive roster of players?

In order to answer that question, HITC Sevens have produced a video that constructs each agent's best potential starting XI based on their clientele.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic featuring for Mendes and Raiola's respective camps, both line ups are stacked with some of the most exceptional players in the game.

Let's take a look at how each side lines up.

Mino Raiola XI:

Raiola boasts a plethora of the biggest superstars in the game.

The strike partnership of Erling Haaland and Ibrahimovic is a tale of contrasting generations. Haaland is the best up-and-coming centre-forward on the planet while Ibrahimovic is rewriting the script as a true veteran at the age of 39.

Elsewhere, Raiola's Dutch roots explain the presence of an all Netherlands back four, including a player in Matthijs de Ligt who moved to Juventus in a £67.5m deal from Ajax at just 19 years of age.

Our intuition tells us that Raiola pocketed a few quid having managed to negotiate such a stunning figure for a teenager.

There's also further Dutch influence in midfield with Ryan Gravenberch lining up alongside Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti.

Raiola was born in Italy and that may well explain why he's snapped up Verratti and prodigious young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract at AC Milan is set to expire in the summer.

All in this XI is worth a combined figure of £455.4m, per Transfermarkt valuations.

Jorge Mendes XI:

The most striking thing about Mendes' XI is the Portuguese influence.

Angel Di Maria, Fabinho and Ederson are the only players in the entire XI who are not of Portuguese descent, and even the latter has a link to Portugal having established his career there with Benfica before moving to Manchester City.

The front four features a frightening combination of players, with the elite experience and mind-boggling records of Di Maria and Ronaldo complementing a pair of younger Premier League stars in Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota.

Despite Mendes' strong association with Wolves, only one player, namely Ruben Neves, in this XI is currently contracted to the West Midlands outfit.

The centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and Pepe is, much like Raiola's forward duo, a juxtaposition between youth and experience, though you wouldn't have guessed City's £65m signing is just 23 years old based on his colossal displays in the Champions League semi-finals against PSG.

In total, this XI is valued at £450.9m - just £4.5m less than Raiola's side, per Transfermarkt.

Both sides look like domestic title winners and Champions League contenders, but the spine of Mendes' team narrowly gives it the edge.

Who gets your vote?

