Thomas Tuchel really has done a wonderful job since arriving at Chelsea Football Club.

The German took over from Frank Lampard as manager earlier in the year with the club in turmoil and holding little to no hope of winning a trophy in 2020/21.

Now, they've sealed their place in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, their progression to the latter coming on Wednesday evening against Real Madrid.

The Blues beat the Spanish side 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final, Timo Werner and Mason Mount scoring the goals at Stamford Bridge.

It was a dominant display at both ends of the pitch by Tuchel's men, a performance that will have Manchester City - who they will play in the final - a tad concerned.

Wednesday evening really was a memorable one for Chelsea fans and to make the following morning even better, BT Sport have now dropped their 'Listen In' video from the game.

Players reactions to key moments during and after the match were picked up by pitch-side microphones and there are some intriguing takes from the footage.

After Werner's opening goal, one Chelsea player said: "Let him come. Let the centre-back come. Let him come, he's doing nothing."

Whether they were referring to Sergio Ramos or Eder Militao, we don't know, but it's clear that the Chelsea players were far from impressed by Real Madrid's defence - as were the millions watching around the world.

Following the conclusion of the game, the cameras and microphones picked up a brilliant reaction from Edouard Mendy, the goalkeeper walking down the tunnel while shouting: "We can have a beer! Yes!"

Mount was also congratulated on the pitch by Luka Modric, the Real Madrid midfielder classily wishing his counterpart good luck in the final.

You can check out those three moments and more below.

We all miss football fans at stadiums and Wednesday night's semi-final would have been made a lot better had there been a full house at Stamford Bridge.

But being able to hear the various reactions from players throughout proceedings is certainly a huge positive and softens the blow of seeing empty stands on a Champions League night.

