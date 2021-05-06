Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool tabled the biggest bid in their unsuccessful battle with Real Madrid to sign Bayern Munich's David Alaba.

What’s the latest news involving David Alaba?

The Bayern Munich defender will reportedly join Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined the club in 2008 as a youth prospect for Bayern's reserve teams and since then has won two Champions League titles and nine Bundesliga trophies.

Despite his move to Madrid being all but confirmed, Fabrizio Romano has clarified that a number of European giants had been chasing the Austrian including at least two Premier League clubs.

Did Liverpool try to sign Alaba?

According to Romano on the Here We Go podcast, Liverpool had tabled the biggest bid to rival Real Madrid and had been pushing for a deal since late January.

Romano said, "There were many clubs interested in Alaba trying to hijack the deal, including Chelsea, PSG and others. The biggest bid came from Liverpool. Liverpool wanted Alaba. It was like the end of January [and] start of February, they were trying, pushing, to convince the player."

Despite Liverpool’s best efforts to bring the player to Anfield, his heart was reportedly set on a move to the Spanish giants.

“He always had the dream of playing in Spain, in particular at Real Madrid,” confirmed Romano.

Would Alaba have been a good signing for Liverpool?

The Austrian has a catalogue of trophies in his cabinet, and he boasts a pedigree that has him placed as one of the greats in Bayern Munich’s illustrious history.

Liverpool’s defensive woes have been well documented this season and capturing Alaba’s services this summer would have gone a long way to solving a number of issues.

Aside from a wealth of experience at the top level, his versatility sets him apart from most. He has predominantly played as a left back at Bayern, but as his understanding for the game has matured, he's begun to play at the heart of the Bundesliga champions’ defence.

Liverpool signed Kostas Tsimikas as cover for Andy Robertson last summer, however the Greek international has made just one Premier League appearance this season and seems out of favour under Jurgen Klopp. The signing of Alaba would have been valuable because he is a capable option at both left back and central defence.

Will Liverpool sign defenders this summer?

Central defence is certainly an area of the squad that Klopp will want reinforcements in after his injury depleted backline has forced the likes of Nat Phillips and Fabinho to be regulars, instead of the usual figures of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Ibrahima Konate is reportedly all but signed according to Anfield Central, and his transfer will be completed after the conclusion of the Premier League. He will be a welcome addition to Klopp's squad.

Konate’s introduction would add further quality to the Liverpool side, who also have an option to sign Ozan Kabak on a permanent basis for just £18m, according to the Athletic.

