Resident Evil 8: Characters List

Resident Evil 8 is nearly on its way and we have a list of all the main characters who will be involved in the new release.

It will be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, and the story will follow the well-known character Ethan Winters.

In the survival horror game, players will be battling huge zombies in the game, which is dubbed Resident Evil Village.

Developers Capcom have managed to make a hugely successful franchise and they have made the world of Racoon City one of the best zombie worlds out there.

Here is a breakdown of all the characters you can look forward to using on release:

Resident Evil 8 Characters

Ethan Winters: The protagonist of Resident Evil 7 whose story continues in Resident Evil Village.

Chris Redfield: Redfield has been about since the first Resident Evil. The former S.T.A.R.S member has fought his way through numerous bioterror incidents. He currently works as a specialist for the BSAA, a counter-bioterror NGO.

Mia Winters: Ethan’s wife. The organisation she was once part of were the developers of an awful bioweapon that caused the incident in the Baker home.

Rosemary Winters: This is Ethan and Mia Winters’ child, who is kidnapped by Chris Redfield.

The Duke: He is a strange man from the village who has a large selection of wares in his shop.

Mother Miranda: One of the most important characters in the game, Miranda is the ruler of the village who has four lords that serves her. The villagers have devout faith in her, but one of her many mysteries is her true face hidden behind a mask.

Alicina Dimitrescu: She is the towering mistress of the castle that overlooks the village.

Salvatore Moreau: A bizarre man who hides away in a reservoir and another one of the four lords who serves Miranda.

Donno Beneviento: A puppeteer who lives in a fog-filled valley, and one of the four lords who serves Miranda. She is always accompanied by her doll Angie.

Karl Heisenberg: Heisenberg is a very clever engineer who holes up in the factory just outside of the village. He is one of the four lords who serves Miranda and can be very intimidating due to his brazen attitude and giant hammer.

The Hound Wolf Squad: This is the elite squad Chris Redfield leads.

With a few familiar faces and a couple of new ones, fans of the franchise should be extremely excited to get their hands on the newest Resident Evil.

