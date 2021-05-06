We knew what would happen once Billy Joe Saunders and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez got the chance to go head-to-head, but what we didn’t know is that the banter could be so good... and personal!

The two faced off ahead of Saturday’s fight and the build-up has already been very dramatic, culminating when Billy Joe Saunders’ camp threatened to walk away because of the size of the ring.

No, seriously, that was a legitimate complaint. Last weekend we had Derek Chisora refusing to walk out second and this weekend we had Saunders refuting the size of the ring.

Anything to promote a fight, though, eh?

Thanks to Alvarez, however, that dispute seems like it has been settled as he agreed to have a 22-foot ring instead.

That wasn't the only drama and controversy, though, as Saunders has opened up new wounds and got wounded himself in the recent face-off.

The two had a rather interesting exchange of words, with Saunders teasing the Mexican about a failed drug test in 2018.

He said: "You had loads of beef, you love the beef.

"You like that beef, yeah? You like the beef. That's good.

"You've never been in the ring with someone like me, you've never seen anyone with this heart.”

Remaining seriously calm despite the personal attacks made about his previous controversies, Alvarez simply responded by saying: “You love other things.”

For those who don’t get the reference, Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol in 2018 before his fight with Gennady Golovkin, blaming it on the meat he had.

His reply to Saunders, meanwhile, was, again, a mere reminder of the Brit’s failed drug test before his fight against Demetrius Andrade, as he tested positive for oxilofrine, a fat-burning drug.

Alvarez didn’t refrain from reminding the fans of that failed test earlier this week either, stating: “It was actually him who tested positive, twice actually. In my case, it was clenbuterol, the minimum, well, the content from the meat.

“Which has been proven that now there are minimum requirements for boxers. It was actually him who tested positive twice.”

God bless both when they are in the ring and long may the drama continue!

News Now - Sport News