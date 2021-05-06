Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen have come face-to-face for the first time since their dramatic UFC 148 title fight.

Former UFC champion Silva, considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, will take on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a 10-round boxing match at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The 46-year-old Silva appeared on the latest episode of Sonnen's hit podcast 'You’re Welcome' to preview his upcoming fight with Chavez Jr on June 19.

'The American Gangster' was knocked out by Silva when they last fought in 2012, with the Brazil-born Los Angeles-based star handing the American his 12th career defeat while defending the UFC middleweight championship.

However, it seems they have now put their differences aside, with the pair showing a huge amount of respect for each other on Sonnen's YouTube channel.

Silva also opened up about his release by the UFC in November 2020, which has allowed him to explore free agency, and his relationship with UFC president Dana White.

The former 185-pound titleholder also spoke about his next challenge against 'The Son of the Legend.'

"I love challenge[s], I know it's hard because Chavez Jr has been doing boxing for his entire life," Silva said. "But that's a good challenge for me.

"I know I don't need to prove nothing for anybody, I do this because I love sport, I love fighting - this is my air, you know?

"When you do something with your heart, you happy [sic], you make successful [sic], you know?," he added.

"It doesn't matter if you win or not, and that's why I accepted the challenge for my mind, for my body."

1 of 20 Where was Jon Jones born? Albuquerque Ithaca Las Vegas Rochester

Sonnen, meanwhile, has given his full backing to his former rival to shock the Mexican at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

He said: "Well, Anderson, I'll leave you with this.

"I agree with those people, I also think that you're crazy, but I think you're going to win.

"I think you're going to beat him," he added.

"I think this is something you've wanted to do, I'm not sure he knows fully what he's getting into - that's my opinion."

The event will also feature a special exhibition bout that will see Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. make his final ring appearance against Hector Camacho Jr.

Camacho Jr (58-7, 32 KO's) will be honouring the legacy of his late Hall of Fame father.

'Tribute to the Kings' will be streamed live on FITE TV in the US and more than 100 countries and territories.

Read more: Nate Diaz postpones Leon Edwards fight due to injury

News Now - Sport News