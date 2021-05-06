Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Geoff Cameron makes Hoops admission ahead of exit

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to build upon their recent victory over Stoke City when they host Luton Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this weekend.

An upturn in form since the turn of the year has allowed the Hoops to climb to ninth in the second-tier standings and thus they are set to better last year's 13th place finish under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture, QPR have revealed that midfielder Geoff Cameron will leave the club next month upon the expiry of his contract.

Since joining the Hoops from Stoke in 2018, the 35-year-old has established himself as a key player for the club at Championship level.

Handed the captaincy ahead of the current campaign, Cameron has gone on to make 34 appearances in all competitions and could be in line to end his stint by featuring in the Hoops' showdown with Luton.

Making reference to his time at QPR, the United States international has admitted that it has been an honour to represent the club in recent years and that he expects them to return to the Premier League in the not too distant future.

Speaking to the Hoops' official website ahead of his departure, Cameron said: "It's been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR.

"I also played for Stoke in the Premier League, another club with a rich history, so to go on and represent QPR has been fantastic.

"There have been ups and downs, but I have really enjoyed my time at the club."

The midfielder later added: "Exciting times lie ahead with a new training ground on the horizon, and if the mentality [that is] now here remains, the club will be back where they once were before."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Cameron set to leave the Hoops, it will be intriguing to see whether Warburton is able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him during the upcoming transfer window.

Blessed with a great deal of experience at Championship level having made 88 appearances in this division during his career, the midfielder's presence at QPR will unquestionably be missed as he has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.78 this season.

However, when you consider that Cameron is in the twilight of his career, he would not have been part of Warburton's long-term vision for the club and thus it may turn out to be the correct decision to let him leave.

Providing that the Hoops are able to get their recruitment spot on this summer, there is no reason why they cannot push on in the absence of Cameron next season.

