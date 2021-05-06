Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: New Weapon Announced

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is in full flow and a new weapon has been released for fans to get hold of.

The game, which is set in the 1980’s, has been a big hit with fans and even more so since developers Treyarch were able to get their hands on Call of Duty Warzone.

What is great about the game is that the game is constantly being updated and given fresh new content, and this keeps the gaming community hooked.

The Call of Duty franchise is hugely popular and there is already talk about what the next COD game to come out will be

CARV.2 Tactical Rifle Added

There have been a fair amount of new guns added into the game since the game came out in November 2020.

To see them still bringing new weapons in highlights that this will constantly happen throughout the game and this should be massively exciting for fans.

The new weapon is the CARV.2 and it is a new tactical rifle. It is a burst weapon, similar to the AUG or the M16, and it looks to stand out quite well in the tactical rifle class.

It has a high bullet velocity output, and offers solid recoil control. What is also good is that it stores a lot of ammo.

Fans of the game can either rank this up in multiplayer mode, or they could also rank it up on Call of Duty Warzone.

Typically when a new gun comes into the game, it comes in quite powerful, so fans should be getting to grips with the CARV.2 gun as soon as possible.



