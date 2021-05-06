WNBA: LA Sparks Ogwumike sisters go viral with hilarious TikTok trend

Los Angeles Sparks power duo Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike have added another string to their bow. Not only are the two forwards inseparable sisters and WNBA teammates, but they are now masters of one of the hottest TikTok trends.

In a hilarious clip posted by the official Sparks Twitter page, the Ogwumike sisters dance to the popular trend inspired by Ciara's 'Got Me Good' whilst showing off their new colours.

Nike recently dropped the latest WNBA jerseys ahead of the 2021 season in an unveiling video featuring Sue Bird, A'ja Wilson and others. Nneka and Chiney flaunt their LA Sparks uniforms in true style as they vibe to one of the catchiest TikTok songs in the world right now.

Nneke Ogwumike has been with the California outfit since 2012, with her younger sister joining the team in 2019. The sisters both boast the achievement of being the first overall draft pick in their respective debut years – Nneka was selected by the Sparks, whilst Chiney represented Connecticut Sun from 2014 before her eventual move to Los Angeles five years later.

As well as both of them being first pick in their drafts, the Ogwumike sisters both won the Rookie of the Year award in their debut WNBA seasons. Nneka went on to win the title with the Sparks in 2016, whilst being named MVP in the same year.

Los Angeles Sparks will face their first preseason opponents Las Vegas Aces on May 8th.

