British and Irish Lion coach, Warren Gatland, has announced his squad for the summer tour of South Africa.

Welsh stalwart Alun Wyn Jones will captain the touring party as they venture south to the intimidating home of the World Champions.

12 years ago, it was South Africa who came out on top in a brutally contested series that will live long in the memory of the rugby fraternity.

The hosts narrowly pipped their visitors in the opening two Tests before the Lions salvaged some pride in the final game on the Highveld.

More recently, the Lions played out an epic drawn series against the All Blacks in New Zealand in 2017 with the final test ending in a 15-15 draw.

However, the 2021 squad will be looking to draw on the success of the 1997 side, who managed to conquer a mighty South African side on their home patch.

The squad will play no less than eight games in South Africa including two Tests in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town.

A match against Japan, to be held in Edinburgh, will precede the tour as well.

Debate had been rife among fans for months about who would book their spot among the 36 on the plane to South Africa and, after Thursday's announcement, we finally know:

Backs: Josh Adams, Bundee Aki, Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly, Gareth Davies, Owen Farrell, Chris Harris, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Conor Murray, Ali Price, Lewis Rees-Zammit, Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe, Anthony Watson, Liam Williams.

Forwards: Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Zander Fagerson, Taulupe Faletau, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Iain Henderson, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (capt.), Wyn Jones, Courtney Lawes, Ken Owens, Andrew Porter, Sam Simmonds, Rory Sutherland, Justin Tipuric, Mako Vunipola, Hamish Watson.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

