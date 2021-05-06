In a shocking turn of events, Derek Chisora has placed a massive bet on Billy Joe Saunders to get the better of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, this weekend.

Chisora has placed a gargantuan £8,500 bet on his compatriot, which can be seen further down this article, and will bag £54,000 if the Brit manages to defy the odds and beat the Mexican.

As it stands, Saunders is quite clearly the underdog, not just on paper, but as per the bookies too, with the odds currently at 9/2.

However, that hasn't stopped Chisora from siding with him, and putting his money where his mouth is as well.

Despite Del-Boy backing his compatriot, it seems Chris Eubank Jr. has decided to ditch loyalties to his countryman and go with the more popular choice, putting £10,000 on Canelo to beat Saunders in a routine win, or at least, that is how many see it.

Eubank even tweeted after placing the bet, confirming that his winnings, shall there be any, will go to charity.

He wrote: "The bet has been placed! Billy Schmoe Saunders to get cleaned out by Canelo Alvarez this Saturday.

"Oh... & the 10k I stand to win will all go to charity.”

While the Mexican may be nearly everyone’s favourite, Floyd Mayweather, who knows a thing or two about boxing, put his opinion on record, denying that he is the best pound-for-pound in the business.

“It’s a couple guys that’s up there in pound-for-pound,” he said.

“Right now if I had to say the guy that’s number one in pound-for-pound and I’m not just saying this because [I promote him].

“The most exciting fighter in boxing right now is Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, he’s the most exciting.

“22-0 with 21 knockouts, hands down Gervonta Davis is the most exciting fighter in the sport of boxing right now.

“And pound-for-pound I would have to say Terence Crawford. Terence Crawford is the number one guy pound-for-pound.”

Mayweather also heaped praise on Saunders, stating that he is one of the best from the UK.

Well, we shall find out more on Saturday, but one thing is for sure, we'll have a couple of boxers watching closely and hoping their bet comes in!

