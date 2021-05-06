Leicester transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano update on Foxes' "main midfield target"

Leicester City are keeping tabs on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare who has become the mai main midfield target for the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving Boubakary Soumare?

According to Fabrizio Romano speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Soumare has been on the radar of Leicester since February and he suggested a deal for the club's first choice midfield option this summer is not too far away.

Romano said, "Soumare is the main target for the Leicester midfield and it is getting closer. They are optimistic to sign Soumare in the next [few] weeks from Lille."

Romano suggested that the fee is yet to be decided, however Transfermarkt value the 22-year-old midfielder at £20.7m.

He said, "Let's see for the final fee, but they are progressing in talks."

What are Soumare's stats this season?

Lille have been a force to be reckoned with in Ligue 1 this season and currently sit above PSG at the top of the league. Soumare has made 18 appearances in the division, though has featured from the substitutes' bench in 11 of those games.

The defensive aspect of his game is the strongest and as per WhoScored, the 6 foot 2 midfielder has been dribbled past just 0.4 times per game this season and boasts 1.3 tackles per game.

Passing ability is also an area of his game that he is confident in having completed 86% of his attempted passes, whilst playing 2.2 long passes per game.

Do Leicester need another holding midfielder?

Wilfred Ndidi has developed into one of the Premier League's best defensive midfielders. However, beneath the Nigerian there are a a lack of capable options to fill the position in his absence.

If Leicester qualify for the Champions League then depth in their side will be essential. Whilst Ndidi provides first team quality, the drop off to the likes of Hamza Choudhury and Nampalys Mendy further down the pecking order is large.

According to WhoScored statistics, Ndidi has an overall rating of 7.28 compared to just 6.2 for Choudhury and 6.36 for Mendy. Soumare could be the ideal backup option for Leicester, as he has a 6.72 rating and at 22 years old he has plenty of room to develop.

Are there any other holding midfielders on Leicester's radar?

Brighton's Yves Bissouma is proving a popular target for a host of Premier League clubs.

It has been reported by the Mirror that Leicester are keen to rival Arsenal for the Mali midfielder, and Brendan Rodgers wants to utilise Bissouma besides Ndidi in what would become a robust midfield force.

The Brighton midfielder would offer Leicester proven Premier League experience instead of Soumare, however the fee involved could prove to be a lot higher with Arsenal's rivalled interest.

