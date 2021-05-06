The first official trailer for a much-anticipated episode of WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest has finally been released.

The Puerto Rican Superstar has had an incredible journey to WWE and recently captured the attention of fans worldwide with his performance alongside Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37.

Check out the trailer for his Chronicle episode, which drops on Sunday, May 9:

This is going to be must-see... so get the popcorn ready!

In the trailer, Priest talks about the challenge of 'being himself' in WWE, believing he 'shouldn't be here' because of who he is.

There's plenty of footage of The Archer of Infamy working out, before he speaks about how rock and heavy metal music guided him towards professional wrestling.

Much of the documentary appears to focus on Priest's WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny, where the pair picked up a stunning tag team victory against The Miz and John Morrison.

Both men were praised by WWE fans for their performances on The Grandest Stage of All.

Bunny particularly impressed by nailing Morrison with a Canadian Destroyer at ringside, before both men combined to pin The Miz and pick up the win.

While that may be Bunny's first and only WrestleMania moment, it's pretty clear that Priest will have many, many more throughout his career.

The Archer only made his RAW debut following the Royal Rumble earlier this year and was launched straight into a huge celebrity match at The Show of Shows a couple of months later.

Having already achieved what some WWE Superstars may never, you'd forgive Priest for taking his foot off the gas. But as we'll find out in his Chronicle story, he's only just getting started.

From his upbringing in Puerto Rico to teaming with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania, follow Damian Priest’s long journey to Superstardom on an all-new WWE Chronicle, streaming this Sunday, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere.

News Now - Sport News