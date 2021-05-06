Real Madrid dropped an absolute stinker of a performance at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane's side were outplayed by Chelsea from start to finish in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, the Blues earning a 2-0 victory.

The scoreline actually flattered Real Madrid, with the hosts guilty of missing a number of easy chances on the counter in the second half.

Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois were the only Los Blancos players who turned up in west London, the former making the most of his limited service up front.

The rest of Real Madrid's team were poor at best and in the cases of Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard, that assessment is basically a compliment.

Both were absolutely woeful and in hindsight, Zidane should never have played either of them from the start.

Marca, a Madrid-based publication, certainly agree with that statement, because they've torn into the pair in one of their assessments of the game.

The paper state that the duo did not deserve to play at Stamford Bridge, as neither of them contributed to the team's 2020/21 Champions League campaign.

"Players such as Fede Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius, Marco Asensio and even Marcelo gave everything to lead Real Madrid to the semi-finals," Marca wrote.

"However, Zidane decided to play both Hazard and Ramos, neither of whom contributed to this qualification due to injuries."

Ouch. Marca were particularly harsh on Hazard, claiming that the Belgian is not ready to play in big games for Real Madrid.

Marca on Hazard

"Hazard is still light years away from the player he was at Stamford Bridge.

"Injuries have taken their toll on him, undoubtedly, but he demonstrated against Chelsea that he is not ready for such demanding games.

"In his second campaign at Los Blancos he has contributed close to nothing."

When it came to Ramos, Marca were slightly more lenient, but they were also keen to emphasise how the Spaniard's presence prompted a formation change that negatively impacted the whole team.

Marca on Ramos

"Ramos struggled throughout the match and his presence forced Zidane to use Vinicius as a wing-back and ask Militao to attack from the right-hand side.

"A 4-3-3 with Nacho and Militao as centre-backs and Alvaro Odriozola with Ferland Mendy on the flanks could have worked better."

Harsh, but ultimately pretty fair from a publication who are usually very complimentary when it comes to Real Madrid players.

Ramos' lacklustre performance at Stamford Bridge may have been his last in the Champions League for Los Blancos, as the 35-year-old stalwart's contract expires in the summer.

He's not close to signing a new deal with the club and after his showing in west London, the Spanish giant may be best served bidding farewell to their current captain.

As for Hazard, it's beginning to look more and more likely that Real Madrid will never see anything close to the best version of the Belgian.

