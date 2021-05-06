As expected, a lightweight title bout between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr will not take place on June 5. But Triller Fight Club will still go ahead this summer.

On June 19, Triller will attempt to usurp its other competitors with a lightweight main event that is almost certain to be action-packed as unified lightweight champion Lopez takes on No. 1 contender Kambosos Jr in a battle of elite strikers.

Lopez's first title defense against the undefeated Australian was originally set for the start of June; however, due to the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul, their fight will have to wait at least a couple of weeks.

Sources close to the situation confirmed to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix that the prospective June 5 bout, slated for LoanDepot Park in Miami, will be rescheduled to a later date, following an initial report from BoxingScene.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KO's), 23, is coming off the biggest upset of his career to date against former three-weight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko in October 2020.

Against all odds, Lopez put in a career-best performance against Lomachenko, out-boxing and often at times out-foxing 'The Matrix', with the judges scoring the contest 116-112, 117-111 and 119-109 in Lopez's favour.

In October, Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) beat former world champion Lee Selby in a competitive fight at the SSE Arena in London, England, with many believing the Welshman had been unfairly robbed.

