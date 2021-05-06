The Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua saga looks set to rumble on into another week with no official announcement forthcoming.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has done everything he could to keep fans on their toes with numerous claims that confirmation of the fight was imminent.

Sadly, it seems Eddie has very a different definition for that word to every other boxing-loving fan in the world.

However, while negotiations between the two parties have proven to be a bit of a fraught undertaking, it seems that both fighters are convinced that the bout is going to happen.

Both Fury and Joshua have entered into training camps as they look to whip themselves into peak shape for one of the greatest heavyweight battles of a generation.

Fury, who has jetted off to the United States for his camp, is in Texas this weekend to support Billy Joe Saunders as he takes on Saul Canelo Alvarez.

With the aforementioned Hearn also in town for the fight, Fury sat down with the world-renowned promoter for a chat on the 'No Passion No Point' podcast.

“Yeah, I can’t wait to get the big dosser in the ring and give him a good hiding," Fury began, while discussing Joshua.

“Prove to the world what a fake he is and that there’s only one dominant heavyweight champion – the ‘Gypsy King’.

“Undefeated, indestructible, unbeatable – never will lose a fight in the history of this sport, ever. I will retire with the crown.”

Pulling no proverbial punches, Fury then blatantly outlined his plan for knocking out Hearn's superstar client.

"I'll tell you what punch, even give my game plan away. It'll be a check left hook to the temple. He'll fall on his face. He may get up, then I'll knock him out with the overhand right, goodnight."

The Gypsy King has given a few insights into his training regime over the last few weeks and it certainly looks like he is going all out.

Earlier this week, Fury shared a brutal video showing him willingly absorbing a barrage of body shots from training partner Josh Taylor.

So, while we might not have an official announcement just yet, it does seem that the parties involved believe all is on track.

We've already waited years for this, so what is a few more days, really.

