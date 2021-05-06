Against Real Madrid, Kai Havertz reminded the world that he's a superstar in the making.

The £72 million signing from Bayer Leverkusen dropped a masterclass under the lights at Stamford Bridge, playing a pivotal role in the 2-0 victory that secured Chelsea's place in the 2020/21 Champions League final.

Havertz's pace, movement and calmness on the ball troubled Real Madrid's defence throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Early in the second half, the 21-year-old pulled off a brilliant nutmeg on Toni Kroos and that was the first of two encounters the two German internationals had.

Later on in the game, Kroos was left frustrated by Havertz for a second time, although on this occasion it had nothing to do with the Chelsea man's dribbling ability.

With the tie essentially done and dusted, Havertz decided to wind up the Real Madrid midfielder and his colleague Sergio Ramos by wasting time in an ingenious manner.

After N'Golo Kante had conceded a free-kick, the Frenchman's teammate bent down as if he were about to pick up the ball, but as he motioned to do so, Havertz kicked the ball away with his right foot.

Who knew the German was a wind-up merchant, eh?

Trolling Ramos and Kroos in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final is not something many footballers will get to enjoy in their careers, especially at the age of just 21.

As well as playing to a high standard and frustrating the opposition, Havertz also displayed his incredible fitness levels at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

No player from either side covered more distance than the lanky forward and yes, that includes the tireless Kante.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid running stats

Not bad, Kai.

Following Chelsea's 2-0 victory, those on punditry duty for BT Sport waxed lyrical about Havertz, with Rio Ferdinand comparing him to the legendary Dimitar Berbatov.

BT Sport's analysis of Havertz

Havertz's Chelsea career took a while to get going, but he now looks primed to take the European game by the scruff of the neck with the English club.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

