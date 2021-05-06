Apex Legends has been so successful that the developers Respawn Entertainment confirmed that they are bringing out a new game called Apex Legends Mobile and many are wondering whether it will be cross platform.

The Battle Royale game was made in 2019 to compete with games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone and it has done just that as many flock to play the game linked in the Titanfall universe.

It won’t just be an exact replica of Apex Legends, with Respawn emphasising that despite them wanting it to be true to the original game, it is an entirely new version of the game.

What the Apex community have in store with Apex Legends Mobile is not completely known as the full details around the game has not been released yet.

Read More: Apex Legends Mobile: Latest News, Beta, Release Date, Gameplay, iOS, Android And Everything You Need To Know

Is Apex Legends Mobile Cross Platform?

Apex Legends is cross platform, meaning that players on Xbox and Playstation can play with each other, however it wasn’t always the case. It was released on October 6th 2020, around a year after it was made.

The game will be free to play, and fans only have to spend money if they want to buy things off the store. These purchases will not give players any advantages over players who do not spend any money.

However Apex Legends Mobile will be very different, this is due to the fact that it will only be available on Android and iOS and therefore will not be a game available on cross platform. It will not allow players on these devices to play with those on PC, Xbox and Playstation. It does not look like this will change in the future either.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News