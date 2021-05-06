Arsenal transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano gives Dani Ceballos update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has clarified that Arsenal will not retain Dani Ceballos for next season and the midfielder will return to Real Madrid.

What’s the latest news involving Dani Ceballos?

Ceballos has been outspoken in his desire to return to Spain, saying that his style of play suits the Spanish league rather than Premier League football.

According to Romano, his parent club Real Madrid are keen to sell the midfielder in the summer, - although a loan deal could also be an option for the Spaniard - but his destination will not be the red side of North London.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Ceballos?

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano was adamant that the midfielder will not be at Arsenal next season and will return to his parent club Real Madrid.

Romano said, “Ceballos is leaving, 100%. He will be back at Real Madrid.

“I think he will be sold or loaned to another club, but he won’t stay at Arsenal because they are planning for a different kind of midfielder. Something different from Ceballos like experience and strength in the middle of midfield.”

What are Ceballos’ stats this season?

Ceballos has been statistically competent this season, but hasn't exactly uprooted trees for the Gunners since arriving two summers ago.

According to Transfermarkt the midfielder has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term and has not yet scored, with only three assists to his name.

Based on WhoScored statistics the 24-year-old has the third highest overall rating of the outfield players at the club at 6.86 in the league. His passing quality has been impressive at times, making 1.1 key passes per game with an overall 87% pass success rate.

However, Mikel Arteta appears keen to replace him with a more physical presence to play besides the likes of Thomas Partey. Ceballos has been dribbled past on 1.2 occasions per game which perhaps indicates why Arsenal are looking for more robust alternatives.

Who could Arsenal replace him with?

Arsenal are one of many Premier League sides interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. According to the Daily Star, the North London club believe they are close to winning the race to acquire his services.

The quoted fee of £30m for the 24-year-old could represent good value in comparison to Ceballos who could cost between €25m-€30m (£21.7m-£26m) based on reports from Defensa Central, as Arteta would seemingly prefer the Brighton man.

The Arsenal manager is reportedly a huge admirer of the Mali midfielder.

