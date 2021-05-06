Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday was a night to forget for Eden Hazard.

The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge with Los Blancos for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie and turned in a woeful individual performance.

Hazard failed to have any impact on the game whatsoever and it was a surprise to see him last 89 minutes before being substituted.

But Real Madrid fans could have forgiven the 30-year-old for a sub-par showing, as injuries have seriously hampered his game time this season.

However, what the club's supporters will not stand for is the fact that Hazard was seen joking around with Chelsea duo Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy on the pitch after the full-time whistle had been blown.

Footage and images of the incident quickly went viral on social media and unsurprisingly, reports have now surfaced stating that the Belgian's antics have generated "monumental" anger at Real Madrid.

A source informed ESPN that Hazard's reaction to defeat against Chelsea has been viewed as "intolerable" and they're very unhappy with "that attitude after an elimination".

"Eden has enough experience to not have that attitude when the cameras are on him," another source is quoted as saying.

That same source is also said to have given Thibaut Courtois as an example of how Hazard should have acted, the former Chelsea goalkeeper cutting a far more sombre figure at full-time on Wednesday.

However, while the source insists "it wasn't the time or the place to give that image", they believe there will be no serious action taken against Hazard.

It's thought that the issue will be resolved with a "slap on the wrist."

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

For the sake of Hazard's career, we hope that is the case, as a player shouldn't be severely punished for making what was a relatively minor mistake in the grand scheme of things.

However, regardless of what unfolds over the next week or so with regards to the Belgian, it's hard not to think that his situation is becoming increasingly similar to that of Gareth Bale's at Real Madrid.

