Mason Mount: Chelsea midfielder hails club for reaching both men’s and women’s Champions League Final

Chelsea Football Club have made history by becoming the first team to have both their men’s and women’s sides reach the Final of the Champions League.

Emma Hayes’ team beat Bayern Munich 5-3 across two legs to progress, while Thomas Tuchel’s squad defeated Real Madrid 2-0 last night –– going through 3-1 on aggregate.

It’s the first time Chelsea Women have ever reached this stage of the competition, having twice reached the semi-finals in 2018 and 2019.

For the men’s side, this is their third Final –– winning the tournament in 2012 after beating Bayern on penalties.

In truth, not many teams have ever come close to achieving a similar feat. The Women’s Champions League was first introduced in 2002 and such has been the dominance of clubs like Lyon, Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, that only 13 sides have ever reached the Final.

Barcelona almost did the same in 2019, when the women made it that far, but the men were knocked out in the semi-finals by Liverpool after squandering a 3-0 first-leg lead.

Chelsea’s ‘one club’ mentality has shone through in recent days. Tuchel said in a press conference before his side’s semi-final that the women’s win last week was a “big achievement” and that he hopes they can go all the way.

Equally, former Blues legend Didier Drogba praised Pernille Harder on Twitter and compared the Danish star’s towering header against Bayern to the one he scored himself in the 2012 Final.

England and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount also responded to a tweet that stressed that the club had both teams in the Final. The 22-year-old wrote: “What a club” followed by a blue heart emoji.

The women’s Final is set to take place on Sunday 16th May at 8pm. The men’s game follows a couple of weeks later on Saturday 29th.

There’s a chance for Chelsea to do something unprecedented. As the women’s team search for their first European triumph and the men’s side go in pursuit of their second –– the club itself remains optimistic of a groundbreaking Champions League double.

