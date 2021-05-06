David Silva has been named as the best Spanish footballer in Premier League history.

The legendary Manchester City playmaker won four titles during his ten-year stay at the Etihad Stadium, providing a level of ethereal creativity between the lines that left fans mesmerised on countless occasions.

His influence at City was colossal, but the fact he is so highly regarded in the wider footballing world is a testament to just how phenomenal he was.

Diminutive playmakers were once regarded as ill-suited to the physical demands of the Premier League, but Silva, affectionately known as El Mago, or simply 'Dave', to City supporters, laid that myth to rest.

Now, in a ranking posted by Squawka, his impact has been recognised in a ranking of the best Spanish footballers of all time.

The Real Sociedad ace was named as the best from his homeland ahead of former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and current Man United goalkeeper David de Gea in second and third respectively.

Two players who still ply their trade with Premier League clubs, namely Cesar Azpilicueta and United squad player Juan Mata, also made the ten-man strong list.

In terms of club representation, Chelsea are the side with the most number of players to have turned out for the Blues at some stage in their career, with Mata, Azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas, Fernando Torres and Diego Costa, who is the only player to have made less than 100 appearances, all included in the ranking.

In terms of notable omissions, Pedro may consider himself unlucky to miss out here having made 137 appearances for the Blues during his time in English football, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in a similar boat as the Spaniard with the sixth-highest number of appearances.

Take a look at the ranking in full below:

10. Santi Cazorla

9. Juan Mata

8. Pepe Reina

7. Diego Costa

6. Cesar Azpilicueta

5. Xabi Alonso

4. Fernando Torres

3. David de Gea

2. Cesc Fabregas

1. David Silva

