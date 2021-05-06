Daily Digest: Ed Sheeran to become new sponsor of Ipswich Town

In today's news: Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be sponsoring Ipswich Town's first team shirts, Team GB drop their new uniform ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Canada will mark a huge broadcasting milestone in new deal with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

Ipswich Town to be sponsored by Ed Sheeran

In arguably the week's most heartwarming football story, Ed Sheeran has announced that he will become Ipswich Town's newest sponsor.

The iconic singer-songwriter has agreed a one-year deal with the club to sponsor both the men's and women's first team shirts. The sponsor logo will feature mathematical symbols along with the word 'tour' – the plus, minus and divide symbols represent the names of three of his past albums.

"The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support," Sheeran said. "With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself."

Tokyo 2020 TeamGB uniforms revealed

Great Britain has teamed up with Adidas to present the 2020 TeamGB and ParalympicGB kits ahead of this summer's Games. Sporting a quirky design of the easily identifiable red, white and blue, a short video clip of the new gear has dropped on social media to create even more excitement in the lead up to the long-awaited competition.

The design boasts the Union Jack and what has been described as "intricate Japanese iconography" to give a nod to this year's hosting city. There is a minimum of 40% recycled materials used to make these new kits, which has been introduced to encourage the decrease of emissions and save resources.

Secret Dream Gap Tour to benefit from new broadcast deal

Teaming up with the upcoming Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) tour, Secret Deodorant and Sportsnet will be bringing live coverage of the tour's Canadian leg.

The deal will see live coverage and exclusive content televised in Canada, marking a huge broadcasting milestone.

The NHL is working to champion equal opportunities with their solid work in securing partnerships as of late. They have connected with Calgary Flames, who will be providing financial assistance ahead of the Canadian leg of the Secret Dream Gap Tour.

Chelsea on track for WSL title

Thanks to a convincing win on Wednesday over Spurs, Chelsea are just one game away from securing their second consecutive Women's Super League title.

The Blues are enjoying a phenomenal season, having been at the top of the WSL table for a large chunk of this season. They have already won the Community Shield and Continental Cup this campaign, with their sights now on wrapping up the league and fighting for their first ever Champions League title.

Chelsea were heavily contested by Manchester City for the most part of this season, but their meeting two weeks ago all but secured the glory for the West Londoners. A win for City would have put the cat amongst the pigeons, but with the Blues still ahead by two points, the thrilling 2-2 draw looks like it won't be enough to see any other winner but Chelsea.

Sevenoaks Suns scoop double monthly award

After securing their third WBBL Championship title, Sevenoaks Suns have been rewarded yet again for their superb season. In the monthly awards for April, Len Busch and Cat Carr have scooped the Coach of the Month and Player of the Month accolades respectively.

Despite a hectic scheduled consisting of back-to-back games, the Suns were victorious in all six contests during the heavily congested period.

Their success this season takes them up to their third overall victory – a new highest record for most WBBL titles.

