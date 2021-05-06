Thomas Tuchel has had an incredible impact since being appointed Chelsea's manager in January.

The German boss took over from a Blues side that were positioned outside of the Premier League top four.

But he immediately turned around their form and, with four games of the season to go, Chelsea are now fourth in the table.

Tuchel has also managed to guide Chelsea to the FA Cup final, where they will face Leicester.

And, on Wednesday evening, Tuchel guided his side to the Champions League final.

After drawing 1-1 in Spain, Chelsea outclassed Real Madrid in the second leg as they won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to book their spot in Istanbul.

Tuchel has managed to produce an incredible turnaround at Chelsea. They are now, arguably, the best team in the world.

The 47-year-old's bizarre and unique training methods may be a reason for the Blues' transformation.

According to Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic, Tuchel likes to make training sessions his training sessions as difficult as possible.

Tuchel has reportedly been known to make his players train on pitches with no width or no depth.

He has made his players take extra touches with their knees, while he has also made players hold tennis balls so they can't grapple with their opponents.

Honigstein also revealed that Tuchel cut off the corners to turn the final third of the pitch into a triangle when he wanted his team to play more vertically.

He also has been known to make his team train on slippery surfaces, something that may have benefited Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon given the poor conditions at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's players were also captured using a size one ball in one of his first ever training sessions which, according to the Daily Mail, is believed to help ball control.

Thomas Tuchel is the BEST MANAGER IN THE WORLD right now! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Why does he do all this? Well, according to Honigstein, Tuchel wants training to be so tough and so mentally exhausting that actual games seem easy in comparison.

The BBC also report that when he first joined, Tuchel instructed his players to use their hands instead of feet in some games in an attempt to raise morale.

Tuchel's unique training methods are clearly working. After just a few months in charge, Tuchel has guided Chelsea to two finals.

Chelsea look to have a very bright future with the German manager at the helm.

