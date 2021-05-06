WBA, WBC and The Ring super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez plans on clearing out the rest of the division.

Of course, the Mexican must first start by defeating unbeaten WBO 168-pound titleholder Billy Joe Saunders in their highly-anticipated unification clash on Cinco de Mayo at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA.

If he's successful there, then it appears Canelo already has his next opponent in mind - none other than a date with IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant.

"My personal goal is to unify the titles at 168 pounds," Canelo said to CBS Sports. "Caleb Plant is the other champion and hopefully we can make that fight happen.

"We don't know the [next] goal right now.

"We don't know what's going to happen then.

"I want to make history and that's what we're doing right now."

This comes after Canelo's promoter Eddie Hearn told the same network earlier that day that politics could derail the pound-for-pound king's plans to unify the division.

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

"Politics, maybe. Or networks. It shouldn't do," Hearn said when asked if there are any obstacles to overcome in order for the fight to take place in 2021. "This is one of the things that's so bad about boxing.

"Here we were able to make two champions for a unification fight.

"The winner of this fight could fight Caleb Plant for the undisputed.

"That should be a natural fight for boxing.

"That's sometimes where boxing kicks itself in its teeth, by not making the obvious fight.

"I'm pretty confident Caleb Plant would want a shot at this fight.

"Certainly, the winner of Saturday night is going to be the top dog in the 168-pound division."

Read more: Canelo Alvarez, Amir Khan and a moment that changed his career forever

News Now - Sport News