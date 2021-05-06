Subnautica: Below Zero: Will There Be A Free PS5 Upgrade?

Subnautica: Below Zero is on its way to PlayStation 5 and plenty of gamers have been questioning whether they can get themselves a free upgrade from older consoles.

The game was originally developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment and they are looking to bring the open-world survival action-adventure series over to next-generation consoles during May 2021.

Below Zero is the sequel to Subnautica which was released in 2018, a game that takes place in the 22nd century and where humanity begins to integrate with other star systems in the galaxy, with a lot of the action taking place underwater.

During the latest State of Play, PlayStation revealed a new trailer for Subnautica: Below Zero that showcased some of the benefits of its PS5 capabilities.

DuelSense feedback will be enabled to feel every bump and zap in Below Zero’s icy aquarium which will provide an additional edge to the gameplay.

With this comes enhanced performance capabilities, allowing gamers to bump down the visuals but increase the frame rate to 60 frames per second, ensuring a significantly smoother experience.

Below Zero will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Those who have not been lucky enough to get their hands on a next-generation console have been asking the question of whether they will be able to upgrade free of charge.

Will There Be a Free PS5 Upgrade?

Fans of the original Subnautica have plenty to look forward to, as the trailer revealed that those who own the game on PS4 will be able to upgrade for free to the digital version for the PS5. This will also be the case for Below Zero.

This is great news for gamers who will save themselves a significant amount of money once they are finally able to get themselves a PS5, considering how difficult the past year has been due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Below Zero is already available for PC via Steam Early Access. The game will officially be released on all platforms on 14th May 2021.

